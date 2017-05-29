Kilkenny man Aylward eyes once-in-a-lifetime Epsom Derby dream

A Kilkenny horse owner-breeder is taking a shot at a once-in-a-lifetime family dream of having a horse run in the prestigious Epsom Investec Derby.

Richard Aylward, from Knocktopher but now living in England, hopes to have homebred filly and 1,000-1 outsider ‘Diore Lia’ feature in the big race. In doing so, he aims to raise funds for the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, a cause close to heart.

Diore Lia is owned by Ms M Todd and is set to be ridden by Michelle Payne. The horse finished unplaced in two maiden starts for trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam.

“In order to celebrate this momentous occasion we would like to ask the public to help us mark this milestone by making donations to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, which is a charity close to our hearts,” writes Mr Aylward on the page.

“We feel that it is important to note that Great Ormond Street Hospital will not be benefiting from any form of gambling or betting through this process.”

A justgiving.com page has been set up for donations to the charity.