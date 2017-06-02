Information evening in Kilkenny on €60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund

An information session will take place in Kilkenny next week regarding the recent announcement of a new Regional Enterprise Development Fund of up to €60 million.

The information session will be hosted by Enterprise Ireland on Thursday, June 8, for those interested in obtaining further information, and those who may be interested in submitting applications under the new Regional Enterprise Development Fund. The event will take place at the Springhill Court Hotel, Kilkenny from 11.30am-1.30pm. Booking is not required.

The South East Action Plan for Jobs is hopeful that the €60 million will be used to fund projects that can bring the south-east more in line with the other regions in the country.

The competitive funding has been provided by the Department of Jobs, through Enterprise Ireland and is a key action to support the Regional Action Plan for Jobs and the Action Plan for Rural Development. The fund is aimed at accelerating economic recovery in every part of the country by delivering on the potential of local and regional enterprise strengths. The fund will support significant collaborative regional initiatives to build on specific industry sectoral strengths and improve enterprise capability, thereby driving job creation.

Under a competitive process, Enterprise Ireland is now seeking applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels:

1.Major Change Projects - €2 million up to €5 million per project;

2.Regionally Significant Projects - €250,000 up to €2 million per project;

3.Local & Community Enterprise Development Projects - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project;

4.Industry Clusters - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project.

Competitive feasibility funding to support the development of high quality regional projects is also available as part of this initiative.

“A key role of Enterprise Ireland is supporting enterprise development,” said Martin Corkery, Regional Director – South and South-East, Enterprise Ireland.

“This fund will provide an important infrastructural mechanism to drive growth in developing enterprise across all regions. The fund will also support the development of industry clusters which will facilitate knowledge transfer, innovation and collaboration among organisations. These are important drivers of enterprise growth and job creation, and we look forward to supporting more regionally-based companies through this initiative.”

The Regional Action Plans for Jobs seek to build on the strengths and opportunities in each region and to build a regional ecosystem including a diversity of companies and sectors, sectoral clusters, a spirit of innovation and collaboration, a good physical and digital infrastructure and appropriate research and technology capability.

Details of the competitive process are available on Enterprise Ireland’s website www.enterprise-ireland.com/REDF.

The closing date for applications for Competitive Feasibility Funding is 3pm Friday, June 9. The closing date for the first call for Stream 1,2,3 and 4 is 3pm Friday, August 18.