Deaths in Kilkenny, June 5, 2017

The late Denis Byrne

The death has occurred of Denis Byrne, 37 Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny on June 4, 2017.



Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Denis (former Town Sergeant, Kilkenny), beloved husband of Mary and loving father of David, sadly missed by his wife and son, father Michael, sisters Mary and Margaret, mother-in-law Mary (Dewberry), brothers-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 o'clock on Monday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. (www.imnda.ie)

The late Nicholas Grace

The death has occurred of Nicholas Grace, Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford and Bigwood, Kilkenny on Sunday June 4 Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family

Nicholas will be sadly missed by his lifetime partner Alice, sons Christopher, Nicky, Gerard, Raymond and Paul, daughters Nichola, Alison, Sarah, Tara, Mary and Carol, and Teresa, grandchildren Saoirse, Caoimhe, Alex, Ruby, Milly and Alanna extended family and friends

Funeral on Monday June 5 arriving to the Holy Cross Church, Tramore at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday June 6th at 10am, followed by burial in Bigwood Cemetery.

The late James (Jim) Holden

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Holden, Portarlington, Laois and Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully in St. James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Johanna and Tina, sons James and Joseph, brothers Larry, P.J. and his sisters Sarah and MaryAnn.

Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny to arrive at 7pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass as 11am on Wednesday morning in Duiske Abbey. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh.

House private during funeral period.

The late Annette Kealy

The death has occurred of Annette Kealy (née O'Sullivan), Connolly Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on Sunday June 4 at Tinny Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Toddy) and much loved mother of Thomas, Joan, Mary, Michael, Annette and Paul. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother Michael, sisters Margaret (Devane) and Christine (Brooks), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Tuesday, after 12 noon Requiem Mass, to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Sunday at 8p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home.

The late Maura Mullally

The death has occurred of Maura Mullally (née O'Dwyer), Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny



Maura, in her 96th year. Relict of Joe, peacefully in the care of staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny on Saturday, 3rd June 2017. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Michael, Pat and Ger, daughters Bernie (Jennings) and Mary (Hickey), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, relatives and kind neighbours.

Reposing at her residence with Funeral Prayers on Monday evening at 7.30 o’clock followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kilmaganny Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmaganny.

The late Eugene Jordan

The death has occurred of Eugene Jordan, 27 Michael Street and Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Jordan (27 Michael Street and Cypress Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny) on 3rd June 2017, peacefully, at home, Eugene, pre-deceased by his brother Tommy and sisters Mary and Margaret, sadly missed by his wife Lily, son Brian, daughter Sabrina, brother Noel (Sid), sisters Berna, Esther, Ann and Connie, granddaughter Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home in Michael Street from 3 o'clock on Sunday with Rosary at 6 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 9.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late James (Jim) Bourke

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Bourke, Lacken Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 2nd June 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, James (Jim), Honorary Freeman of Kilkenny City, sadly missed by his loving wife Attracta, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Eileen and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday, 3rd June, from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 5.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St.Vincent de Paul Society. House strictly private please.