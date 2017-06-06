Denis Byrne, Kilkenny city's last Town Sergeant is laid to rest

Kilkenny city's last ever Town Sergeant has passed away.

The title is given to the official who looks after the ceremonial mace and sword of the city and who helps the mayor fulfil his duties during his term in office

Denis Byrne, 37 Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny and late of High Street, Graignamanagh performed his tasks with great calmness and kindness. He died in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny over the weekend after a long battle with illness.

The title of Town Sergeant ceased with introduction of the Local Government Act in 2001, cutting a piece of local history that stretched back hundreds of years.

Denis was very proud of his role. Former Mayors have paid tribute to him, including, Andrew McGuinness who said Denis was a gentleman who never had a bad word to say about anyone who was always in the right place at the right time. He is survived by his wife Mary; son David; father Michael; sisters Mary and Margaret, mother-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law, nephews. extended family and neighbours.