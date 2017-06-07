Kilkenny gardai seek information on city centre assaults

Three men were treated in hospital following four separate assaults in Kilkenny city centre in recent days.

A serious assault took place on High Street at approximately 2am on Monday morning. The victim was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Between 1.30 and 2.30am on Monday morning a male was also attacked on John Street and was injured in the assault and required hospital attention.

Meanwhile on June 1 a male was set upon at approximately 11.10pm as he was walking home. The man also required treatment in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating the attacks and are appealing to the public for their assistance as the streets were busy at the time because of the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any of the assaults to contact them on (056) 777 5000.

None of the injuries sustained in the attacks are considered to be life-threatening.