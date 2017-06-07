One of the most eligible bachelors in Kilkenny chosen as escort for Rose of Tralee

One of the county's most eligible bachelors and Kilkenny city's first citizen has been chosen as an escort for this year's Rose of Tralee.

Mayor Patrick O'Neill will travel to Kerry on August 15 for the week long festival.

The Bennettsbridge man went through a rigorous selection process and is really looking forward to the experience.

“It's a fabulous festival and I am hoping to do Kilkenny proud,” the 29-year-old, single man, said.

However, he won't have the chain of office with him. His year as mayor finishes in a few weeks time.

He won't know the rose he will escort until he reaches the Kingdom.