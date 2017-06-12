Brows for Barnardos at Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny

Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny is one of only three Kilkenny salons participating in a new fundraising initiative for Irish children’s charity, Barnardos.

‘Brows for Barnardos’ will see Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny donate 20% from the cost of all eyebrow treatments throughout June 15 to June 24, to the charity.

Star Chef and Personality Edward Hayden was on hand to kick start the campaign on Friday, June 9 with manager Sarah Millea.

“We’re delighted to participate in this initiative. Our clients have the chance to look and feel great knowing that they are supporting children and families across the Kilkenny and Ireland,” says Sarah Millea, Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny.

The funds raised will help provide early years and family support services to vulnerable children in communities throughout Ireland. Running from June 15 to June 24, 20% of funds raised from all eyebrows treatments at Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny will be donated. Call 056 771 2579 or visit mintkilkenny.com to make an appointment.