Plenty of fun at Africa Day in Kilkenny

The weather wasn’t always perfect but it didn’t dampen spirits at a variety of events held around Kilkenny as part of celebrations for Africa Day recently.

A football match, barbeque, along with traditional dances, live performances, fashion shows, talent shows, face-painting, and more — were just some of the fun activities that took place over the two days.

Africa Day is an initiative of the African Union, and aims to celebrate African diversity and success and the cultural and economic potential of the continent. In Ireland, events to mark Africa Day are supported by Irish Aid, and Kilkenny County Council.