Cyclists of all ages get on their bikes for a wheely good time in Kilkenny

Cyclists of all ages and abilities — from bright-eyed youngsters with stabilisers, to grizzled freewheeling veterans — were out in force in Kilkenny at the weekend for Ciclovia, as part of Bike Week.

The week began on Sunday afternoon with children’s fun cycle games on High Street, along with a host of free events, including live music, dancing, and a martial arts display.

For the Kilkenny War Memorial group, it tied in with a joint fundraiser they held with the Kilkenny Branch of The Alzheimer society. After a morning of facepainting, music, and tea/coffee at O’ Loughlin Gaels GAA Club, they headed into High Street to join in with the rest of the fun.

Activities have continued in recent days, with an inclusive cycle around Kilkenny on Monday, and a bicycle maintenance workshop on Tuesday evening at the Good Shepherd Centre.

There’s plenty more to look forward to, with a number of events planned for today (Wednesday), and over the coming days. Registration for all is available at www.iregister.ie/krsp.

This evening sees a 10k family cycle departing the Parade Plaza at 6.45pm. Entry is €10 per family group, with medals for all children.

There’s also a Castle-to-Castle 40k spin this evening, leaving the Parade at 7pm and heading out to Paulstown and back. It’s €10 to enter, and the first 100 entrants get a special t-shirt.

Tomorrow, there’s a ‘bike buffet’ event at 6.30pm from the Parade. It will involve an evening guided cycle aroundthe city for dinner — a different course in three different venues, with opportunities to chat and socialise. Numbers are limited, and the cost is €20.

On Saturday morning, there will be an hour-long trip through the lanes and over the bridges of Kilkenny. It departs Canal Square at 10am (helmets must be worn).

Then on Sunday, Bike Week will finish up with another free afternoon of fun with more entertainment and activities on High Street from 2pm to 4pm.