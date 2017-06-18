'Greening of Stubble Ground' shines for Kilkenny author

Nora Brennan's first poetry book is wonderful.

The Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny city was packed for the launch of The Greening of Stubble Ground, a collection of poems by Nora. Among the crowd was Brian O Riordan from Cork, home on holidays from Thailand, where he works among the poor alongside the many projects set up by the poet’s aunt Sister Mary Hayden from Inistioge.

Speakers included Mary Butler, Arts Officer, poet Grace Wells who launched the collection, and Gerry Moran, MC. Acknowledging the visionary spirit of Mary Butler, for supporting this work, the poet, Grace Wells said that like all great collections, The Greening of Stubble Ground offered readers the story of a life.

‘Through the different poems, we discern the narrative path of Nora’s spiritual autobiography. She fearlessly offers us the weave of her soul’s journey alongside her material experiences of childhood and home and later of illness and pain. Nora writes with welcome honesty, with a shy modesty, with elegance and poise,” she said.

Grace highlighted the language used by the poet, the unique way she expresses herself, her power to capture not just human vulnerability but also her ability to see and to paint the most delicate details of nature. These poems inspire us to get outside and really see and protect the natural world while we still can, and they inspire us to come home, and as Nora says, ‘build a tepee around the heart, house your spirit,” she said.