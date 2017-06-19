Inistioge's Dayna set for US with prestigious scholarship

A postgraduate researcher from Inistioge has been selected as one of 38 people from across Europe for a prestigious Fulbright award to go and study in the USA.

Dayna Killian is a PhD candidate for the ‘Performing Women: Performing the Region’ project at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT). The doctorate seeks to recoup the work of female playwrights who wrote for the Abbey Theatre during the first 50 years of the 20th Century, and to contribute to the development of gender equality policy for the future of the Irish Theatre sector.

The demand for this was most recently highlighted by the ‘Waking the Feminists’ movement.

The Fulbright award will enable Dayna to travel to the US to work with Professor Susan Cannon-Harris at Notre Dame University in order to further explore the representation of women playwrights and Irish womanhood on the Abbey stage.

“Travelling to Notre Dame in Indiana this September as a Fulbright student offers me a life-changing opportunity which will offer me an opportunity to disseminate my current work on women playwrights and my work around gender policy development in the cultural sector in Ireland,” said Dayna.

“I am very grateful to the Fulbright Commission for this opportunity and for all the encouragement I have received in both my professional and personal life.”

Before starting out as a researcher at WIT, Dayna Killian completed her MSc at WIT in Global Financial Information Systems. Prior to that, her educational achievements included a first class honours degree in from Liverpool Hope University.

“I have been extremely lucky throughout my education to have the unwavering support of many people, including Dr Niamh Malone who has been a guiding light since my early teenage years through to the present day, supervisory support of Dr Una Kealy my lead supervisor in WIT,” said Dayna.

“My parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Megan and Isabel and wider family including my nanny Joan Killian and aunties Olivia, Bernie, Catherine and Veronica have been of invaluable support in every way and for all the time and effort such a wide range of talented, expert and loving people have invested in me, I feel extremely grateful and humbled.”