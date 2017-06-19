Power restored to Kilkenny city

ESB Networks has confirmed that a major fault occurred at a high voltage substation feeding Kilkenny city and environs shortly after 2pm this afternoon, resulting in loss of electricity supply to approximately 38,000 customers, writes Sean Keane.

ESB Networks crews were immediately mobilised and by 2:40pm, had restored power to all but 100 customers.

Crews are working to restore power to these remaining customers over the course of the afternoon.

Updates are available on esbpowercheck.ie. ESB Networks apologises to all customers impacted by this outage.