New pug club in Kilkenny looking for members

They're not the prettiest, but, they say, if you fall in love with a Pug, he or she takes over your life.

A Kilkenny woman, sick of travelling up and down to Dublin to meet other aficionados of this dog breed with the wrinkly, short-muzzled face, and curled tail, has decided to start her own Pug club in Kilkenny.

Aishling O'Brien has a nine old called male of the breed, Seamus and she was bringing him up to the capital every few months so he could meet up with his pug friends at the Dublin Pug Club but the journey was just too far for him.

"We are recruiting for regular meetings for pugs, pug crosses , pug owners and pug lovers and to get together and socialise with these funny little dogs," she said.

"Our first meet-up is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 at 1.30pm at the Castle Park in the city. We have a Facebook page if you want to check us out: facebook.com/kilkennypugclub/."