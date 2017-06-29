A nostalgic weekend at St Kieran's College, Kilkenny

Legendary broadcaster Mícheál Ó'Muircheartaigh will be a special guest at a major past pupils’ event at St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny this weekend.

The major two-day event on Friday and Saturday is aimed at enabling a great many past pupils to come together to celebrate all that is unique and special about St Kieran’s College and those associated with it and its proud tradition.

Those attending can get into the swing of things on Friday with a golf classic at Gowran Park. There will be at least one team from each year taking part. As well as being fun it will be competitive with prizes for the best team from each decade along with the usual overall winners prizes.

An open day will be held at the school on Saturday from 1pm to 6pm with guided tours of the grounds and building offered by current pupils. This will provide an opportunity for past pupils to meet with former classmates in an informal setting throughout the afternoon. A highlight of the afternoon will be the official naming of the senior hurling pitch ‘Fr Tommy Maher field” at 4pm by Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

“It is great that we get to honour one of our own who has contributed so much locally and nationally and to a sport that we love so deeply,” College President, Rev Dr Dermot Ryan said.

“Fr Tommy’s presence and his contribution will long be remembered by us and all who knew him, here and in parish, and it is good that we make real that memory and our feelings for him in a fitting fashion,” Dr Ryan added.

The weekend will culminate with a gala banquet in the college gymnasium for past pupils on Saturday night at 7pm where around 300 are expected to attend.

“This weekend promises to be an exciting occasion and we’re looking forward to seeing generations of past pupils, who love the Black and White of St Kieran’s, being welcomed back to their home,” said Alumni Chairperson Alan Buckley. Full details of events are available from any of the Committee members: Alan Buckley (Chairperson), Diarmuid Healy, Eddie Keher, Billy Fitzpatrick, Cathal FitzGerald, Peter Barry, William Maher, Shane Doyle, Dermot Ryan, Pat Gannon. Booking for Golf and/or the Gala Dinner through 056 7721086 or email pastpupils@stkieranscollege. ie.