The late Paul Doyle, Foulkstown, Kilkenny

The Master Craftsman, Paul Doyle has passed away.

The city native from Firhouse, Foulkstown, off the Waterford road cast a shadow of gloom around that area and much further afield as well.

Paul was a master craftsman and was sought after by those doing extensions or building houses.

The deceased was in poor health for the final years of his life but nonetheless kept up to date with all the hurling news, both local and inter-county.

A shrewd judge of a hurler, Paul’s forecast on the outcome of a game was seldom wrong.

As a young man he lined out with his beloved Foulkstown junior hurling team on many occasions and he relished a physical game.

As a younger man Paul enjoyed a pint and a conversation with his friends in many of the city’s bars and had a great admiration for the Tipperary style of hurling.

A staunch Catholic all his life he was well known and respected by Fr. Roderick Whearty and Fr. Dan Carroll, and both were celebrants at Paul’s funeral Mass.

The family were very impressed with the professionalism and kindness of Johnston’s Undertakers and also the gravediggers.

The doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and St. James Hospital, Dublin (where he passed away) did everything possible for Paul and went well beyond the call of duty on many occasions.

His funeral Mass was celebrated at St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkrnny and burial afterwards was in the adjoining cemetery.

A huge crowd turned up for the funeral Mass in Foulkstown and as if on cue, the heavens opened and the rain was fierce. No one, though, said a word as they had come to pay their last respects to a man who had suffered his fair share while on this earth.

Paul is survived by his sisters Mary, Rita, Carmel and Geraldine, brothers Pat and Sean, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many. friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Patrick and brother Phil,

Paul’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated on July 2, at Foulkstown church.