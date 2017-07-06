Deaths in Kilkenny, July 6, 2017

The late John Anthony (Tony) Canny

The death has occurred of John Anthony (Tony) Canny, Bamford, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Carron, Clare.



Peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin on July 5, John Anthony (Tony), retired Garda Síochána, beloved husband of Reena and much loved father of Anthony, Aidan and Áine, loving grandfather of John, Joe, Máire, James, John, Dominic, Colm, Evanne and the late Eimear, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Walter and Vincent, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Nessa and Lizzie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5 o’clock on Friday (7th July) with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Special School, Kells Road. Donation boxes in Church.

The late Edward (Teddy) Barron

The death has occurred of Edward (Teddy) Barron, Rosedale and late of Milltown, Kilmacow, Kilkenny.



Peace Commissioner and former Overseer with Kilkenny County Council. Deeply regretted by his family, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00 o'clock until 7.00 o'clock followed by removal to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00 o'clock, burial after in adjoining

The late Rita (Margaret) Drennan (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Drennan (née Walsh) Courtnaboughla, Goresbridge, Kilkenny on the 5th July 2017 peacefully in the loving care of Bridget and staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Dearly loved by her family, daughters, Marion, Kathleen, Margaret, and Frances, sons, Pat, Tom, and Leo, grandchildren, Keith, Graham, Michelle, Damien, Aoife, Darcy, and Hazel, sister Dolly, daughters in law, Sharon, Maeve, and Aileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen, ( Sr. Canice ) Texas.

Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home Kilkenny on Thursday 6th July from 5pm to 8pm and from 2pm on Friday 7th July with prayers at 5pm. Requiem mass on Saturday 8th July at 12 noon in our Lady of Lourdes church Skeoughvosteen Co. Kilkenny with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

The late Michael Quinlan

The death has occurred of Michael Quinlan Jnr. Dominic Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



July 5th 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved son of Mick and Noeleen and much loved brother of Sarah, Paul and Rachel. He will be sadly missed by his parents, sisters and brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 7p.m. on Friday (July 7th) with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral Prayers on Saturday (July 8th) at 2.45p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for 3.30p.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oncology Department, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

The late Kitty Dalton

The death has occurred of Kitty Dalton Boolyglass, Hugginstown, Kilkenny and Tramore, Waterford.



Kitty died peacefully on Tuesday 4th July 2017 in the loving care of staff at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Deeply regretted by her sister Maggie, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Kitty will be reposing at St. Joseph's Home, Kilmoganny on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to The Holy Trinity Church, Hugginstown. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Terence Cleere

The death has occurred of Terence Cleere 23 Greenfields, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Died on the 3rd July 2017, unexpectedly, at his home, Terence, beloved father of Emily, sadly missed by his loving daughter, mother Bertha, brother Ciaran, sisters Joan and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 6 o'clock on Wednesday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Catherine Cowans

The death has occurred of Catherine Cowans, Kilkenny and Essex, England.



Beloved daughter of the late Kitty (formerly O'Dwyer of Annamult, Co. Kilkenny), sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of Barry and Christine Hudson, Ennisnag, Co. Kilkenny from 6.30 o'clock on Thursday (6th July) with Rosary there at 9 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Ennisnag Cemetery. House private on Friday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome, Ireland. Donation box in Church.

The late Margaret Dollard

The death has occurred of Margaret Dollard (née Walsh), Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny andBere Island, Cork.



Dearly loved wife of John, cherished mother of Kevin, John, Frank and Mary, much loved grandmother of Aoife, Daniel, Niamh, Maeve, Seán, Ellen, Lucy, Jack and Anna. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Fiona, Michelle and Ruth, her sisters Veronica, Helen and Imelda, her brother Jimmie, brothers-in-law Jim and Brian, sister-in-law Nuala, her aunt Joan, all her kind neighbours especially Nancy and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.00pm with prayers at 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to MS Ireland.

The late Stella Kavanagh (née Kealy)

The death has occurred of Stella Kavanagh (née Kealy) Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare and Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Kavanagh (nee Kealy) Stella, Sarto Park, Naas, and late Connolly St., Kilkenny. 2nd July 2017. After a short illness in Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Nicky, sons John and Dermot, daughter Nicola and cherished grandmother to Stephen. Sadly missed by her sister Anne, daughter-in-law Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

The late John Dreeling

The death has occurred of John Dreeling, Main Street, Gowran, Kilkenny.



Died 1st July 2017 peacefully at St. Columbas Hospital Thomastown Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, Norma, Martha, Angela, and Monica, nephews, Edmond, PJ, Oliver, Shane, and Paul, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing in St. Columbas Hospital Thomastown Co. Kilkenny from 5 o clock Sunday evening 2nd July with rosary at 8pm. Prayers at 10 o' clock in St. Columbas Hospital Thomastown on Monday morning 3rd July followed by removal to church of the Assumption Gowran for 11 o' clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations to St. Columbas Hospital Thomastown.