Abbey Theatre production in Village Inn, Kilkenny booked out

The much anticipated production of Roddy Doyle's Two Pints by will be staged in The Village Inn, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny on Wednesday, July 12.

It is completely book out and is something of a coup for the owners o the reputable establishment, Vincent and Ruth McIntyre.

Two Pints started as a conversation on Facebook. Roddy Doyle then brought the two characters to life in a play, to be performed in local Irish pubs across the country.

Starring Liam Carney and Lorcan Cranitch, the audience are invited to pull up a stool at The Village Inn and listen in as the friends chew the fat and set the world to rights. Two Pints will tour 22 pubs in 16 counties over four weeks this summer.