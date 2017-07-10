Recent deaths in Kilkenny, July 10, 2017

The late Kieran Maher

The death has taken place of Kieran Maher, Sutton, Dublin 13 and formerly of Parnell Street, Kilkenny), 8th July 2017, peacefully and surrounded by his family.

Dearly beloved husband to Maureen, father to Suzanne, Louise, Joanne, Nicky and Kieran. Sadly missed by, and forever in the hearts of family and friends; sons-in-law Darragh and James; grandchildren Lauren, Kirsten, Darragh Jnr, Jordan, Kaelan, Ronan and James Jnr; his brother Sean and all relatives, work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at the family home in Sutton, from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, 10th July. Funeral Mass at St. Fintan's Church at 11am on Tuesday, 11th July. Burial afterwards at St. Fintan's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

The late Vincent O' Neill

The death has taken place of Vincent O' Neill, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Vincent will be sadly missed by his wife Jean, sons Richard and Eamonn, sisters and brothers, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday evening at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. House private please.

The late George Kerr

The death has taken place of George Victor Kerr, Massford, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

At Naas General Hospital, after a long illness. Sadly missed by his brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the home of Mervyn and Deborah Wilson, Ronalearn, Killeenmore, Sallins, Co. Kildare opposite Killeen Golf Club, Sallins, from 4pm to 8pm. Saturday and from 4pm to 10pm on Sunday. Funeral service will take in Mervyn's house, at 12 noon on Monday, followed by removal to the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, for burial, arriving at 2.45pm approximately.

Family flowers only please.

The late Dick Walsh

The death has taken place of Dick Walsh, Corluddy, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

On Saturday 8th July, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Dick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Cecily, son Tony, daughters Rose, Karen, June and Hillary, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Power’s Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday July 9th from 3pm followed by removal at 6:30pm To St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen. Requiem Mass on Monday July 10th at 11:00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.