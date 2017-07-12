Deaths in Kilkenny, July 12, 2017

The late Robert Middleton

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby J) Middleton 8 Parkmore Tce., Gowran, Kilkenny who died 11 July 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, sons, John, Robert, and Brian, daughters Philomena, Ciara, and Elaine, his 14 grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at his home on Wednesday 12th July from 2pm to 7 30 pm with prayers at 9 o clock. Removal on Thursday morning from his home for 11 o clock Requiem Mass in church of the Assumption Gowran followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning.

The late Maria Grace

The death has occurred of Maria Grace (née Power) Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny who died suddenly on Sunday 9th July, Maria will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Alan, daughters Lorna and Michelle, sons-in-law Owen and Mark, daughter-in-law Rachel, grandchildren Harry and Rían, brothers Dixie, Ger, Seamus and Milo, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing at her home, Dangan, on Tuesday 11th July from 2.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Wednesday, 12th July to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.