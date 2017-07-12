Ceremony honours our military fallen

The sun smiled on Kilkenny’s Castle Park on Sunday for a dignified and solemn event to mark the National Day of Commemoration.

The annual event, which takes place on the Sunday nearest July 11, honours all Irish people who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald laid a wreath as part of the ceremony. Members of the Defence Forces, community leaders and other local dignitaries attended the vent.