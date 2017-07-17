Deaths in Kilkenny, July 17, 2017

The late William Egan

The death has occurred of William Egan, Kells, Kilkenny on Sunday 16th July 2017, peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Noreen (nee Casey) Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Paul and John, daughters Caroline and Noreen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, from 4pm on Tuesday. Funeral Prayers at 5.30pm, followed by removal to The Holy Cross Church, Kells. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00 o’clock with burial afterwards in Danesfort Cemetery.

The late Johnnie Maher

The death has occurred of Johnnie Maher, Boolyglass, Hugginstown, Kilkenny.



Ex Clover Meats. Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday from 5.30pm. Prayers at 7pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Hugginstown via Boolyglass.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial after in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Bridget (Bridie) Taylor (nee Glendon)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Taylor (née Glendon), Banbury, Oxfordshire, England and formerly of Goodwinsgarden, Kells, County Kilkenny. Died Sunday 9th of July 2017. Deeply regretted by her son Tony, daughter Amanda, granddaughter Emer, grandsons Adam and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Friday (21st) in St. Leonard's Church, Dunnmaggin, County Kilkenny at 3.00pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Lonergan

The death has occurred of Thomas Lonergan, Screhan, Windgap, Kilkenny, in his 82nd year after a short illness. He is survived by his sister Mary (Australia). He will be very sadly missed by his niece, nephews, family, neighbours and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Aut Even Hospital for their loving care and to the kind Staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, from 6 o'clock on Sunday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning, following prayers at 10am, to Coolagh Church, Callan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killamery Cemetery.