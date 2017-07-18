Deaths in Kilkenny, July 18, 2017

The late Francis (Frank) Marcetti

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Marcetti, Melville Heights, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of West Norwood, London and Ossory Park, Kilkenny.

Frank passed away on 17th July 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and loving father of Tony, sadly missed by his son, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 6.15 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.