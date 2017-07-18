Man appears in court over burglary in Kilkenny City pub

Kilkenny Courthouse

A man who stole a quantity of cash from a popular city centre pub has appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30am on Saturday morning as staff were opening up the premises.

The suspect stole a quantity of cash and left. He was apprehended moments later by gardaí who were responding to the report and on their way to the scene.