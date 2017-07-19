Deaths in Kilkenny, July 19 2017

The late Bridget (Bridie) McGrath

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McGrath (née Hanrahan), Castlegarden, Kilfane, Thomastown, Kilkenny on 17th July 2017, at University Hospital, Waterford. Bridget (Bridie), beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Eileen, Michael, Jim, Des, Eamonn, Tom, Kathleen, Gerry, Joe, Nuala, Brendan and Philip, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 4.30 o'clock on Wednesday (19th July) with Funeral Prayers at 7 o'clock followed by removal to St. Kieran's Church, Tullaherin. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

The late Jim Power

The death has occurred of Jim Power, Castletown, Piltown, Carrick on Suir, Kilkenny.



Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7pm to Owning Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Owning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Eamonn Walsh

The death has occurred of Eamonn Walsh, Eamonns Place, Main Street, Lismore, Waterford and Slieverue, Kilkenny



On July 17th 2017 (predeceased by his wife Joan) Loving father of Catriona (Moran) and Billy and adored grandad of Diarmuid, Ciara and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Brendan,Ray, David and Gerry, sister Caroline, son-in-law James Moran, Billy's partner Esther Cahill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, the staff of Eamonns Place and his many friends especially Bernie.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home Lismore on Wednesday (July 19th) from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Saint Carthages Church, Lismore. Requiem Mass on Thursday (July 20th) at 11am followed by burial in Slieverue Parish Cemetery (arriving 2pm approx). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice Limerick.