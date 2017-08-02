Deaths in Kilkenny, August 2, 2017

The late Josephine Mary Purcell

The death has occurred of Josephine Mary Purcell (née Moore), Basingstoke, Hampshire, UK and formerly of Connolly Street, Kilkenny) on the 29th July 201.

Josephine Mary, passed away after a short time in hospital having sufferd a Spinal Stroke, she slipped away peacefully with her family around her. Josephine is wife of the late Thomas Purcell (Butts Green). She will be sadly missed by her sister Peggy Carroll (Loughboy), her eternally loving sons Jim and Michael, her grandchildren Kathleen, Megan, Siobhan and Victoria, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews in Ireland. Remembered fondly and lovingly by many great friends from the UK.

Reposing at her sister Peggy's house at 12 Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy from 6 o'clock on Sunday 6th August. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the http:www.rnib.org.uk/donations-and-fundraising/donate-now.

In Josephine Purcells name. RNIB help those with vision loss due to glaucoma.

The late Bridie Comerford

The death has occurred of Bridie Comerford (née Murphy), Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny.



Peacefully on Tuesday 1st August 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, Thomas, Michael and Dan, sisters Mary (Egan), Hannie (Marnell) and Nellie (O'Gorman), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, on Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock with rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, at 10 o'clock followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. House Private Please

The late Mary Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary Dwyer (née Hanrahan), 61 St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in the loving care of her family. Mary, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Maria, Trish and Angie, sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Eamon and Barry, grandchildren Edward, Conor, Tracey, Denyse, Thomas and Aimee, great-grandchildren Ned, Pia, Isobel, Arlo, Aly and Tommy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5 o'clock on Wednesday (2nd August) with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Sr Eithne (Peggie) McHale

The death has occurred of Sr Eithne (Peggie) McHale, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Kilcock, Meath.



Died peacefully on 1st August 2017 in the loving care of the Sisters and staff of St. John of God's Convent, predeceased by her brother Patrick and her sisters Catherine, Bridget and Nora, deeply regretted by her loving sister Helen, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law Joe and Pete, nephews, nieces, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, friends and the Sisters of The St. John of God Community.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel on Wednesday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock arriving at 2.30 o'clock approx.