Deaths in Kilkenny, August 7, 2017

The late Mary (May) Breen

The death has taken place of Mary (May) Breen, nee Collins, Ballaghtobin, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Sunday 6th August 2017 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Dan, sister Ciss, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandson Daniel, nieces, nephew, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny from 7.30pm on Monday 7th August with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11.00 o’clock followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please on Tuesday morning please.

The late Nan Connors

The death has taken place of Nan Connors (née Berry) of St Anthony's, Tinakilly, Rosbercon, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford.

Beloved wife of Jack, mother of Mary, Paddy, Jimmy, Ally, Lizzie, Kitty, Jerry and Maggie, sister of Jerry, Paddy, Andy, Maggie, and the late Kitty, Nellie and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cooney’s funeral home, New Ross, on Monday 7th August from 4o/c with Rosary at 5o/c followed by removal at 5.30o/c to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 8th August at 11o/c, burial afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross.

The late Philip Heaffey

The death has taken place of Philip (Raff) Heaffey, Moneen, Curryhills, Prosperous, Co Kildare and formerly of 23 Dangan Tce, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 5th of August. Sadly missed by his loving partner Rose Devine, sons Richard and Philip, brother William, grandchild Ryan, nephews and nieces and extended family. Pre-deceased by his sister Marian.

Reposing at his and his partner Rose Devine's residence from 2pm on Sunday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of our Lady and St Joseph, Prosperous, Co Kildare followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, arriving at 2pm (approximately). Family flowers only please, donations to the Cancer Palliative Care Family, donation box in the church.

The late Patrick (Patsy) Kelly

The death has taken place of Patsy Kelly, Fairview, Graignamanagh. Patsy died peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Joseph's Ward, St.Columba's Hospital, Thomastown earlier today, Sunday. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sheila and Bridie, his daughter Sarah, son in law Brendan, Vera and Niall and his grandchildren and all his family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh from 4pm Monday and from 2pm Tuesday. Removal at 10.30am Wednesday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh. Rosary and prayers at 8pm Tuesday.

The late Michael Kennedy

The death has taken place of Michael Kennedy, Brownsbarn, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Rathgar Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Tríona and Niamh, son Eoin, grandchildren Elíona and Lughaidh, Katie, Ellen, Sarah, Méabh, Róise and James, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 5pm on Monday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown folowed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only please, donations to the Solas Centre. House is private please.

The late Ron Bartlett

The death has taken place of Ron Bartlett (Kilderry, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny) 5th August 2017, peacefully, at Archersrath Nursing Home, Ron, beloved husband of Betty (née Cummins) and much loved father of Paul and Alison, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers and sisters in the UK, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren David and Abigail, great grandchildren Florence and Poppy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Ann Kelly

The death has taken place of Anne Kelly, Kenealy Avenue, Kilkenny. Died August 3rd 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital, (predeaceased by her sister Helen). Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Anne, Yvonne, Stephen and Damien. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, brothers Liam, Eamon, Albert, and Martin, sisters Miriam, Florrie, Linda, Tina and Caroline, sons-in-law Rob and Mark, daughter-in-law Claire and Stephen's fiancee Kate, grandchildren, Yvette, Kelly, Roisin, Cillian and Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Monday (7th of August) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Tuesday (8th of August) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Tony Teehan

The death has taken place of Tony Teehan, ('Wingfield', Warrington, Kilkenny). Died Friday the 4th of August 2017 (peacefully) at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Prendergast), and much loved father of Richard, Liam and Kathryn. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers Eddie and Ray, sisters Breda (Comerford) and Ber (Kehoe), father-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to ARC (donation box in Church). House private on Monday morning please.