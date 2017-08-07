Deaths in Kilkenny, August 7, 2017

The late Mary (May) Breen (née Collins)

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Breen (née Collins), Ballaghtobin, Callan, Kilkenny



Peacefully on Sunday 6th August 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Dan, sister Ciss, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandson Daniel, nieces, nephew, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny from 7.30pm on Monday 7th August with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11.00 o’clock followed by removal to St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please on Tuesday morning please.

The late Nan Connor (née Berry)

The death has occurred of Nan Connor (née Berry),St. Anthony's, Tinakilly, Rosbercon, Kilkenny and New Ross, Wexford.



Beloved wife of Jack, mother of Mary, Paddy, Jimmy, Ally, Lizzie, Kitty, Jerry and Maggie, sister of Jerry, Paddy, Andy, Maggie, and the late Kitty, Nellie and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cooney’s funeral home, New Ross, on Monday 7th August from 4pm with Rosary at 5pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 8th August at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross.

The late Philip (Raff) Heaffey



The death has taken place of Philip (Raff) Heaffey, Moneen, Curryhills, Prosperous, Co Kildare and formerly of 23 Dangan Tce, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 5th of August. Sadly missed by his loving partner Rose Devine, sons Richard and Philip, brother William, grandchild Ryan, nephews and nieces and extended family. Pre-deceased by his sister Marian.

Reposing at his and his partner Rose Devine's residence from 2pm on Sunday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of our Lady and St Joseph, Prosperous, Co Kildare followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, arriving at 2pm (approximately). Family flowers only please, donations to the Cancer Palliative Care Family, donation box in the church.

The late Patrick Patsy Kelly



The death has taken place of Patsy Kelly, Fairview, Graignamanagh. Patsy died peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Joseph's Ward, St.Columba's Hospital, Thomastown on Sunday, August 6. Deeply regretted by his sisters Sheila and Bridie, his daughter Sarah, son in law Brendan, Vera and Niall and his grandchildren and all his family and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh from 4pm, Monday and from 2pm Tuesday. Removal at 10.30am Wednesday morning to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh.

Rosary and prayers at 8 o clock Tuesday evening.

The late Michael Kennedy



The death has taken place of Michael Kennedy, Brownsbarn, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Rathgar Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Tríona and Niamh, son Eoin, grandchildren Elíona and Lughaidh, Katie, Ellen, Sarah, Méabh, Róise and James, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown from 5pm on Monday with Rosary and vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown folowed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only please, donations to the Solas Centre. House is private please.

The late Ron Bartlett

The death has occurred of Ron Bartlett, Kilderry, Johnswell, Kilkenny on Saturday 5th August 2017, peacefully, at Archersrath Nursing Home. Ron, beloved husband of Betty (née Cummins) and much loved father of Paul and Alison, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers and sisters in the UK, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren David and Abigail, great grandchildren Florence and Poppy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Ann Kelly

The death has occurred of Anne Kelly (née White), Kenealy Avenue, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



Died August 3rd 2017 at St. Luke's Hospital, (predeaceased by her sister Helen). Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Anne, Yvonne, Stephen and Damien. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, brothers Liam, Eamon, Albert, and Martin, sisters Miriam, Florrie, Linda, Tina and Caroline, sons-in-law Rob and Mark, daughter-in-law Claire and Stephen's fiancee Kate, grandchildren, Yvette, Kelly, Roisin, Cillian and Niall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Monday (7th of August) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Tuesday (8th of August) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Tony Teehan





The death has occurred of Tony Teehan, "Wingfield", Warrington, Kilkenny). Died Friday the 4th of August 2017 (peacefully) at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Prendergast), and much loved father of Richard, Liam and Kathryn. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers Eddie and Ray, sisters Breda (Comerford) and Ber (Kehoe), father-in-law Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3p.m. on Sunday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to ARC (donation box in Church). House private on Monday morning please.

The late Helen Brennan

The death has occurred of Helen Brennan (née Hetherington), Woodlands Grove, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael J, daughter Eleanor, sons John G and Seamus, sisters Columba, Mairead and Rosanne, brothers Jim, John and Ger, daughters-in-law Orla and Menna, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral home from 3pm on Sunday with Vigil Prayers & Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late John Connolly

The death has occurred of John Connolly, Acragar, Lisdowney, Kilkenny.



Late of Portlaoise. In the loving care of Bernadette and the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Step Father of the late Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, stepsons Michael, Noel, stepdaughter Cathleen, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Brookhaven Nursing Home on this Friday evening with Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday evening at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney arriving for Mass at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1 o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford.

The late Maura Hogan (nee Breen)

The death has occurred of Maura Hogan (née Breen), Gaulstown, Rathmoyle, Tullaroan, Kilkenny.



Peacefully on Friday, 4th August 2017, in the loving care of Ann and Chris at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her sons Phil, Paddy and Tommy, daughter Joan (Teehan), sister-in-law Mai, son-in-law Eamon, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Maura will be reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 3pm on Saturday with Funeral Prayers at 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Parish Church, Kilkenny for Saturday evening Mass at 7.30pm. Maura's remains will be removed to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan for Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinamara Cemetery, Ballycannon, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Martin (Murt) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Martin (Murt) O'Connor, formerly of Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles, Tipperary and Kilkenny and Achill, Mayo.



Late of Niort, France and formerly of Kilkenny, Clonmel and Achill. Unexpectedly at University Hospital, Bordeaux. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Ralph). Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, son Vincent, daughter Julia, their partners Manue and Damien, brother Pat, sisters Mary (Gaine), Bridget (Henebry), Peg (Lahert), Eileen (Frewen) and Nancy (O’Mullane), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service and cremation will take place at 10.00am in Niort, France on Tuesday, 8th August 2017.