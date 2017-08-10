Applications invited from Kilkenny for part of €2 million fund for angling and conservation projects

Inland Fisheries Ireland is inviting applications from Kilkenny and nationwide for funding for projects across a number of areas from fisheries habitat enhancement and sustainable development works to marketing and promotional projects for angling.

Applications are invited from groups, associations, clubs, local authorities or other appropriate bodies looking to improve Ireland’s fisheries resource.

The funding call will help ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced into the future. It consists of three funding streams, which are the: Salmon Conservation Fund to a maximum of €500,000; Midland Fisheries Fund of €50,000; and National Strategy for Angling Development Fund (NSAD) €1,500,000.

“Today’s announcement sees Inland Fisheries Ireland make over €2 million available to communities in Kilkenny and nationwide, for projects which will help contribute to an accessible and sustainable world class inland fisheries and sea angling resource for all," said Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland.

"We want to ensure that we continue to invest in conservation, while also developing our angling offering in Ireland."

While the National Strategy for Angling Development funding stream focuses on improving angling access with a view to attracting more domestic and overseas anglers to the pursuit, the Salmon Conservation Fund and Midland Fisheries Fund re-invest the contributions of anglers into valuable initiatives which a view to promoting the recovery of salmon stocks and habitats and supporting sustainable development works in the Midlands respectively.”

The closing date for applications to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 2017 Funding Call is Friday, October 13.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will hold regional information workshops for those interested in applying for funding with a view to giving participants a better understanding of the various funding streams and how they can apply via an online system. For more information and to apply, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding.