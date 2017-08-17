Recent deaths in Kilkenny, August 17, 2017

The late Eoin O' Donovan

The death has taken place of Eoin O' Donovan, (49 Richview, Castlecomer Road and St. Patrick's Centre, Kells Road, Kilkenny, formerly of Loreto Avenue) 16th August 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Eoin, after a long illness borne with dignity and patience, beloved son of John and Mary and dear brother of Kathryn (Moore), Laura and Donal, sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Bob, nephew Harry, niece Faye, uncles Paudie and Donie, aunt Noreen (Armstrong), extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Richview from 4 o'clock on Thursday (17th August). Rosary on Friday evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John's Church, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to the irish Wheelchair Association, Kilkenny Branch.

The late Nancy Gibbs (nee Egan)

The death has taken place of Nancy Gibbs (nee Egan), Kilcreen Road, Kilkenny. August 15th 2017 (peacefully) at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Clare, Paddy and Rose. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Aibhlin, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Avril, Hannah, Neil, Paddy and Eoghan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Wednesday (16th of August) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Thursday (17th of August) after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.