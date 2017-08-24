Deaths in Kilkenny, August, 24, 2017

The late Bridget Walsh (née Keating)

The death has occurred of Bridget Walsh (née Keating), Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford and Mullinavat, Kilkenny.



Formerly ward sister at Ardkeen Hospital who died on 24th August peacefully at Rockshire Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Bridget will be sadly missed by her sister Nora, sister-in-law Breda, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Alice Flynn

The death has occurred of Alice Flynn, Ballyneale, Tullogher, Kilkenny and Wexford.



Loving mother of Katelyn, Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, Thomas, Mary, Catherine, Eleanor, Josephine and Richard, sadly missed by Tom and her brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Michael St, New Ross, from 3.00pm Friday (25th August) with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal to The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon on Saturday at 10.30am for 11.00am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Mugridge

The death has occurred of John Mugridge, Paulstown, Kilkenny.

Died peacefully after a short illness at his home on Monday 21st August 2017. Beloved husband of the late Frances (nee Farrell). Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Les and Ken, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Paul’s Oratory, Baltinglass, on Saturday morning, 26th August from 11am with prayers at 12.45pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to Hacketstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.Donations if desired to Carlow- Kilkenny Home care team.

The late Frances (Fran) Reddan

The death has occurred of Frances (Fran) Reddan (née Benad), Liscannor, Clare / Ballyneety, Limerick / Kilkenny.



A huge bright shining light has gone out on our lives. Fran passed away peacefully at her home in Liscannor. Beloved wife of the late Brian, loved & adored mother to Barry, Maureen & Brian. She will be forever in the hearts of her daughters-in-law, Marilyn & Alva, son-in-law Simon & her adored grandchildren, Aoibhe, Max, Luke, Isabelle, Miah, Leah & Ellie & her wider family & friends. She was deeply loved & will be sadly missed by us all.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday (Aug. 24th) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick. Requiem Mass, Friday (Aug. 25th) at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.