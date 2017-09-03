Breaking Kilkenny - Horse which died on waste ground last night being ate by starving dog

It never ends - Another horse dead in Kilkenny

Does anyone in authority care?

Shortly after this photo was taken the dead horse was removed from the site off the Callan Road, Kilkenny

A horse left to die on waste ground on a site off the Callan Road, on the outskirts of Kilkenny city last night was being eaten by a starving dog this morning when a woman noticed it and put it on Facebook.

After it went on Facebook, the carcass was removed by a number of Travellers who were seen taking it away by people living in the College Avenue housing estate,  adjacent to the vacant plot behind their homes.