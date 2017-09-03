It never ends - Another horse dead in Kilkenny
Breaking Kilkenny - Horse which died on waste ground last night being ate by starving dog
The endless stream of horse deaths in Kilkenny continues
Shortly after this photo was taken the dead horse was removed from the site off the Callan Road, Kilkenny
A horse left to die on waste ground on a site off the Callan Road, on the outskirts of Kilkenny city last night was being eaten by a starving dog this morning when a woman noticed it and put it on Facebook.
After it went on Facebook, the carcass was removed by a number of Travellers who were seen taking it away by people living in the College Avenue housing estate, adjacent to the vacant plot behind their homes.
