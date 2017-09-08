From open mic' to Thank Funk: Live music in Kilkenny this weekend

Lots of musical fun on offer again across Kilkenny this week.

Whether you’re a performer or a fan the monthly open mic night is a good place to start. Ryan’s Bar has the gig tonight (Wednesday) from 9pm and the line-up is open.

Thursday’s Sofa Sessions at Billy Byrne’s Bar this week features Umbra. The jazz ensemble boasts the talents of Chris Guilfoyle on guitar, Sam Comerford & Chris Engel on Sax, Barry Donohue on bass & drummer Matthew Jacobson. The gig is free to attend and comfortable chairs are always waiting at the John Street venue.

On Friday there’s live music in aid of a north Kilkenny soccer side at The Wheel Inn in Ballyouskill. DJ Billy White will be spinning the disks in a bid to make money for Brookville AFC, the members of which will be presented with medals while there will also be finger food, a raffle and other prizes up for grabs.

Left Bank host Thank Funk from 10pm. Fresh from their performance at Electric Picnic, the seven-piece from Waterford plays a range of classic funk from the likes of Chic, Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson & Jamiroquai to name a few.

Then the latest performance is from Retro Stereo at Kyteler’s Inn with a start time of midnight. This session was to take place last weekend but had to be postponed so you can enjoy it this weekend.

Saturday starts with the Kilkenny Record Fair at Brewery Corner. From 11am there’s sure to be an eclectic selection of vinyl & CD. Entry is free.

David Keenan returns to Kells from 8pm with another outing of Tunes on Toast. The Market Kitchen at Mullins Mill hosts the set from 8pm mixing homegrown tunes with seasonal canapes.

Local offering of talent Raindogs play Rafter Dempsey’s. This fabulous fivesome features Kevin Bruce, Martin Bridgeman, Conan Doyle, Ger Moloney & Tony Cleere.