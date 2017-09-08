Almost 900 fewer people are signing on the Live Register in Kilkenny compared to this time last year and the tally has dipped by 42% since the Government launched its Action Plan for Jobs.

Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan, says there are 896 fewer people on the Live Register across Kilkenny city and county compared to this time last year.

He said: “And the dip since the Action Plan for Jobs stands at 42 per cent, one of the biggest dips in the country and just behind Meath, Limerick, Clare and Cork.

“The data comes as the number of people signing on the Live Register last month fell to the lowest level since September 2008.

“Statistics like these can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country.

“We can all see that roads are busier at commuting times, lots of shops are busier and people are starting to feel that things are improving.

“I’m also conscious though that some people are not feeling the benefits of a recovering economy and am redoubling my efforts to help these people, these families.

“Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives.

“This improvement is great news for communities across the county, as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services.”

The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseeker's benefit or jobseeker's allowance.