Foróige Kilkenny recruiting volunteers to assist in delivery of services

Volunteers are asked to commit to two hours per week and are provided with training and support from professional youth workers.

Foróige Kilkenny delivers a number of services to young people in Kilkenny.

Organisers said: “Our youth space, The DRUM, in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre (funded by Túsla and Kilkenny County Council) is equipped with digital media equipment, music production equipment, cooking and art facilities, gaming area, pool and foosball tables and is a fantastic space for young people to hang out.

“We operate a youth café and a number of youth development programmes from this facility. We also support a number of volunteer-led clubs and youth spaces across the county including the newly opened youth café in Castlecomer.”

Working with young people can be a “fantastic and rewarding experience” for volunteers and is also a great way to meet new people and gain experience in youth work.

Also, volunteers who work with young people really make a difference to the lives of the young people they work with.

Foróige is the leading youth organisation in Ireland and has been working with young people since 1952.

Their purpose is to enable young people to involve themselves consciously and actively in their development and in the development of society.

They work with over 50,000 young people aged 10-18 each year through volunteer-led Clubs and staff-led Youth Projects.

Foróige currently operates in 26 counties in Ireland, with more than 600 Foróige Clubs, 150 Youth Projects, the Big Brother Big Sister mentoring programme, the Foróige Youth Entrepreneurship programme, our Youth Citizenship and Youth Leadership programmes.

All Foróige Clubs, Projects, Services and Programmes are designed to encourage young people to take responsibility for themselves and to be part of shaping the world around them while developing their talents, skills and abilities.