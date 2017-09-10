Appeal issued for Kilkenny man missing from home in Dublin

An appeal has been issued to find a man, originally from Kilkenny, who is missing from his home in Malahide in Dublin since Wednesday.

William Gaule, in his 60s, was last seen on September 6. He is described as being 5'9'' tall, with grey receding hair and a moustache.

When last seen he was wearing a blue/black knitted jumper and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 01-6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.