Kilkenny town's road margin to be revamped

Landscaping works have begun in Freshford on the Urlingford approach road which will look to improve the margin.

Freshford Tidy Town’s chairperson, Anne-Marie Butler, says they did a litter sweep and picked up “copious amounts of rubbish” on the verge.

They then decided to develop one side, the right-hand margin as you leave the town and they are putting in a Hornbeam hedge which will “grow well and to about the height of the wall”.

There will also be daffodil bulbs planted and maybe other varieties of flowers.

Anne-Marie said: “The county council have been very helpful they’re putting a stop-go system in place to help us. 10,000 cars a day are passing through Freshford and we’re just tidying it up.

"There will be a strip of grass, daffodils and the hedge. If it works out, hopefully we’ll do the other side the following year.”

The works have been sponsored by Diarmuid Bergin’s Lodgepark Landscapes who will provide the “labour, expertise and the machinery”.