Deaths in Kilkenny, September 15, 2017

The late Catharina Barry

The death has occurred of Catharina Barry, Connolly St., Kilkenny City.



Catharina passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday 14th September 2017. She will be sadly missed and always remembered by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home from 5.30pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11am. Requiem Mass in St. Canice's Church, to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Joe Buckley

The death has occurred of Joe Buckley, 38 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny.



Husband of the recently deceased Phyllis and father of the late Patricia. At Archersrath Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his sons Noel, Jack and Kevin, daughters Marese and Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Friday with Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 1.30pm followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Bina Cahill

The death has occurred of Bina Cahill, Templeogue, Dublin or Freshford, Kilkenny.



Late of Church St., Freshford, Co. Kilkenny. Formerly Department of Education. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by her loving family. Very sadly missed by her brother Seamus, sisters-in-law Ann, Catherine, brother-in-law, Liam, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Pollerton Rd. Rathnapish, Carlow on Friday (15th) from 7p.m.- 8p.m. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Bridget Delaney (nee Cuddihy)

The death has occurred of Bridget Delaney (née Cuddihy), Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



Delaney (nee Cuddihy) (19 Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny) 14th September 2017, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Bridget, beloved wife of the late Tom (Tá) and much loved mother of Teresa, Ann, Ber, Michael, Patrick, Thomas, Ger and Peter, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Johnny, sisters Bennie and Josie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Friday (15th Sept) with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

The late Eamon (Ned) Moran

The death has occurred of Eamon (Ned) Moran, Barrettstown, Knocktopher, Kilkenny.



The sad death has taken place of Eamon (Ned) Moran, London, England and Barrettstown, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny peacefully after a short illness surrounded by family and friends. Greatly missed by his mother Mary, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Predeceased by father Richard and Brother Pat.

Reposing at his residence on Friday with rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 12 midday in the Carmilite Friary, Knocktopher followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. House is private on Saturday morning please.