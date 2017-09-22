Kilkenny thronged for incredible Culture Night

Kilkenny fully embraced Culture Night with a plethora of fantastic events in venues throughout the city and county.

Thousands of people visited Kilkenny Castle, the Medieval Mile Museum and Rothe House.

An absorbing exhibition by The Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle was mesmerising and the Heritage Council headquarters reverberated with poetry and music as local people took advantage of the opportunity to visit city heritage gems and absorb some culture. Can't wait for next year

An open-air fashion show was held in the Castle Yard, complementing the Design and Craft Council of Ireland's Japanese-Irish exhibition in the National Craft Gallery. The biggest gasps of patron approval cane from those who visited the Medieval Mile Museum as darkness fell.