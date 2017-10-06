Kilkenny Youth Group training for Lip Sync competition

Callan Youth Club are training to take part in a Lip Sync battle event with Spanish students also joining the group for the year ahead.

The Youth Club started back on September 15.

Organiser, Rachel Kirby Murray, said: “It was so lovely to welcome all the new members as well as the returning members from last year.”

The club are taking part in the Lip Sync Battle event in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on November 3 and the training has already kicked off.

Rachel added: “Throughout the coming year the Club will also be involved in various Community Projects, this is a wonderful opportunity for the members to help out and enhance the Callan Community.”

New members are welcome and for more information please contact Rachel on: 086 361 6056