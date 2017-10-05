Los Angeles dynamic glam-rock husband and wife duo, KOLARS are coming to Kilkenny to meet their Irish cousins at their gig in Cleere’s of Parliament Street on Saturday, October 21.

Rob Kolar grew up in Los Angeles but has fond memories of his visits to Ireland as a young boy.

Rob, who visited Kilkenny as a youngster and fell in love with the city, is a grandson of famed actor, Robert Shaw. He has an uncle living in the city, Colin Show. After getting engaged Rob and Lauren paid a visit to Kilkenny. They loved the place so much they vowed to return to perform one day, so are very happy to finally have a date booked in.

The duo roll out a fierce combo of energy and chemistry that makes their live show quite the unique experience Lauren tap dances rhythms with her feet atop a bass drum while simultaneously playing a stand-up kit - two floor toms, a snare, a single symbol, creating beats from every limb!

Rob is a “pompadoured guitar pro with rockabilly-punk styling and a throaty voice” (Toronto Star).

Energy, Excitement

The two perform with energy, sweat, and excitement, thrilling audiences with their unabashed exuberance.

As members of glam-folk band He’s My Brother She’s My Sister, Rob and Lauren toured the US and Europe extensively and sold-out venues in every major city across the States, playing Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Voodoo, Firefly, Secret Garden Party, and Austin City Limits.



