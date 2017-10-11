Kilkenny, Freshford major boost as petrol flows again
Joanne Grace, (right) manager, with deli staff at the new supermarket & Service Station in Freshford. From left, Lydia Fiztpatrick, Lareina Lonergan, Lauren Purcell, Marci Jasigczko and Elaine Grace
For the first time in four and half years petrol is flowing again in Freshford. On Tuesday morning, the new Lynch Supermarket & Service Station on Kilkenny Street, Freshford officially opened.
It has created 13 new jobs and has provided the village with a major boost. As well as a supermarket and deli, it has an ATM and restaurant area.
Local councillor, Mick McCarthy said it was a good day for Freshford and that people no longer had to travel elsewhere to get petrol and diesel and that it would make life a lot easier for many people.
