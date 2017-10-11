Kilkenny, Freshford major boost as petrol flows again

For the first time in four and half years petrol is flowing again in Freshford. On Tuesday morning, the new Lynch Supermarket & Service Station on Kilkenny Street, Freshford officially opened.

It has created 13 new jobs and has provided the village with a major boost. As well as a supermarket and deli, it has an ATM and restaurant area.

Local councillor, Mick McCarthy said it was a good day for Freshford and that people no longer had to travel elsewhere to get petrol and diesel and that it would make life a lot easier for many people.