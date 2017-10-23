Tractor and Truck Run on Bank Holiday Monday in Kilkenny

Tractor and truck enthusiasts from across Kilkenny and beyond are getting revved up ahead of the first ever North Clubs v South Clubs Tractor and Truck Run this Bank Holiday Monday, October 30.

Registration for the event takes place at both Cillin Hill and The Rising Sun in Mullinavat from 10.30am with participants expected to be on the road for noon.

Clara GAA spokesperson and event organiser, Micheal Nolan, said: "Convoys will pass one another twice on the route and a prize will be awarded for the best dressed vehicle in club colours.

“We’re encouraging tractor and truck enthusiasts, particularly those involved in GAA clubs to get involved and join in what promises to be a great day out. The entry fee is just €20 and registration opens at 10.30am and closes at 11.45am.

“Tractor and truck runs are always a great day out and it will be a fun fundraiser for our club which continues to grow. Adding the club colours element is spurring even more GAA clubs to take part and we’re very thankful to the many clubs who are helping us to organise this great event.”

All participants are reminded that all vehicles taking part in the run must be roadworthy and insured and all drivers must hold a valid drivers’ licence.