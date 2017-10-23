€3,000 worth of alloys stolen from Kilkenny garage
The alloys are Audi S Line 17 inch
€3,000 worth of alloys were stolen from a gardage in Kilkenny city in recent days.
Gardaí are appealing for information on the stolen S Line 17inch Audi alloys.
The property was stolen from a garage on the Waterford Road on October 18 - 19.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious or is approached by anyone offering alloys matching this description for sale is asked to contact Kilkenny garda í on (056) 777 5000.
