€3,000 worth of alloys stolen from Kilkenny garage

€3,000 worth of alloys were stolen from a gardage in Kilkenny city in recent days.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the stolen S Line 17inch Audi alloys.

The property was stolen from a garage on the Waterford Road on October 18 - 19.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or is approached by anyone offering alloys matching this description for sale is asked to contact Kilkenny garda í on (056) 777 5000.