Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 24

The late Sinead Breen

The death has occurred of Sinéad Breen (née Mernagh), 22 Deerpark, New Ross, Wexford (Late of Raheenduff, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny). Beloved sister of the late Kieran, Sadly missed by her loving husband Mark, son Séan, parents Mary and Jimmy, sister Eilís, brothers John, Liam, James and Aidan, nieces Grace, Emily, Aoife and Keela, nephews Dylan and Jack, parents-in-law Séan and Bridge, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (24th October) from 2pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday (25th October) from 2pm until 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday (26th October) to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. House Private Thursday Morning Please. Flowers Welcome.

The late Fr Joe Campion

The death has occurred of Rev. Joseph Joe (José) CAMPION SAC C.C., Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Errill, Laois who died on Saturday 21st October peacefully in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his fellow Priests and Brothers of the Pallottine Society, his sister Frances Conroy (Portlaoise), sisters-in-law Statia (Lisduff) and Tess (Levalley), nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, retired Bishops and Priests of the Diocese of Ossory & also a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and Argentina and especially in the parishes of Castlecomer and Freshford.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Margaret Campion (Lisduff), sisters Joan Fitzpatrick (St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles), Mary Raphael (died in childhood) brothers, Miko (Cork), Charlie (Lisduff), Eddie (Walkinstown and Donaghmore), Peter (Drimnagh), Paddy (Levalley), Noel (Clontarf).

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday 25th October from 6pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Reposing at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Thursday 26th October from 4pm. Reception Prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Old Cemetery in Rathdowney, County Laois. Reception Prayers and Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.castlecomerparish.ie.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the Pallottine Fathers for the continuation of Fr. Joe's Missionary Work of 40 years in Argentina.

The late Bill Hanlon

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Hanlon, 10 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny City on 22nd October 2017, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Willam (Bill), beloved husband of the late Elizabeth and much loved father of Rose, Liz, Billy, David, John, Bernie and Margaret, sadly missed by his family, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral prayers this Tuesday evening at 6.15pm in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am, Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Ireland. House private.