Legendary Kilkenny hurling brothers in opposite camps for Sunday's senior final

Club loyalties will replace close family ties on Sunday afternoon when James Stephens take on Dicksboro in the senior hurling county final at Nowlan Park. All Ireland senior hurling holder, Mick Crotty won four senior county hurling championships with James Stephens, the first in 1969, even though the final was played in 1970.

His 88-year-old brother Kieran was on the Dicksboro team that won the 1950 final. Kieran is a die-hard Dicksboro man and feels that the Boro will win Sunday against the team he describes as 'odds-on favourites'.

"I think that the Boro will just get over the line because they have shown through the championship and league that battling quality you need to be champions," Kieran, a former Fine Gael junior minister and chairman of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, said.

He iand Mick are very close and he confided that the only reason Mick joined the Village was because when Mick started hurling, the Boro were defunct.

Mick didn't react to the remark and said he could not pick a winner on Sunday but did confirm that he will be shouting on the Village and would love to see them win it.