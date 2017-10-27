Councillors call for residents only parking "right across the Kilkenny City"

Kilkenny needs “residents only parking right across the City” according to the chairperson of the County Council.

Councillor David Fitzgerald says parking needs to be looked at in terms of long-term fixes in the Castle Park area of the city and that it gets particularly busy during days of events.

He says the success of the Castle Park sees 1.5 million using it or visiting it every year.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that there is a need for extra facilities and additional bus parking and a policy of “residents only parking right across Kilkenny City”.

He says parking issues are causing difficulty in communities “on every side”.

People are entitled to apply for a parking permit if they are a resident within Kilkenny County Council’s disc parking area and own a vehicle.

However, any resident in a purpose built apartment block where off street parking has been constructed as part of the development will not be eligible for a residents permit.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “Residents can get permits on a street where there is pay and display, like Michael Street, for example.

"In areas such as Fiachra’s Place and Fatima Place, purely residential areas and no plans for paid parking, they should be residential parking areas only.

“Some people are coming into the city and parking in these places and they shouldn’t be. The other side of it is the city has to become more affordable for car parking.

“It’s unrealistic to expect workers to be able to afford it at present. There’s the potential to create a solution in the Brewery Site.”