Golf Links Road cul-de- sac in "shocking state"

A local councillor says the Golf Links Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City is in a “shocking state”.

The matter was raised at the October meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District by Fine Gael Councillor, David Fitzgerald.

“The cul-de-sac is in a shocking state,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

“It’s a narrow country lane and there’s a problem with speeding as well.

“It should be given consideration for some repairs immediately and should be put on the roads resurfacing programme next year.”

The Council said the road needs full restoration and may be added to the three year roads plan.

Cllr Fitzgerald says “slow down signage” needs to be installed in the interim on the lane.