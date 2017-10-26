Eurospar in Castlecomer's €1.5m relaunch tomorrow

The relaunch of Forde’s Eurospar in Castlecomer takes place this Friday at 2pm after the store underwent a €1.5 million refurbishment.

Local Labour Councillor, Maurice Shortall, said: “It’s a further indication of the economic confidence in the area as a total of €1.5m has been invested in the refurbishment and the store now has floor space of 10,000 sq. feet.

“The honour of cutting the ribbon goes to the two longest serving employees of the Eurospar, Dinny Whelan and Patricia McDonald, who have a cumulative service of seven decades.

“The store has gone from strength to strength and the workforce now numbers 53.”

The Kilkenny People previously reported that a minimum of 15 extra jobs are set to be created in Castlecomer with the expansion of its Eurospar – which now boasts a new bakery.

The store owner, Willie Forde, a native of Offaly who is now in his 10th year in business in the North Kilkenny town.

He says the community in Castlecomer and the surrounding area have been very good to him.