Revealed: Almost 11,000 penalty points issued in Kilkenny

Almost 11,000 penalty points were issued across Kilkenny over the past 12 months, it has been revealed.

In Kilkenny, the offence which garnered the highest number of penalty points was motorists exceeding the 50km/h speed limit with 3,324 points issued.

Independent TD, Noel Grealish, asked the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, for the number of penalty points issued in respect of each offence. The figures are from October 1 of last year to September 30 of this year.

The second highest offence in Kilkenny was exceeding the 60km/h speed limit which had 1,609 points issued although driving a vehicle while holding a mobile phone was a close third with 1,550 points.

Nationally, Kilkenny had one of the fewest number of penalty points issued with Dublin’s figures soaring to 118,000. Others were: Tipperary (19,732), Cork (59,340), Galway (39,286).

Local TD, Bobby Aylward, said: “Our motorists are doing their part by being vigilant and respecting the rules of the road. Our Gardaí are being very effective in enforcing our road laws.”