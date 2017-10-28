Freak wind in Kilkenny lasted for two minutes
This week's Yesteryear article...
The Kilkenny People 40 years ago this week
A freak wind - which lasted about two minutes - did over £2,000 worth of damage in the Coon East area of Kilkenny at the weekend.
The galvanised roof and timber fittings on a three-span haybarn were ripped off at the Somers’ farm in Bilboa.
Butler House was restored to its mid-18th century splendour and opened this week as a new centre for designer training.
No Kilkenny hurler was selected for the Carroll’s All-Star hurling awards - the first time this happened since the awards were introduced.
For more on the front pages of Yesteryear pick up this week's Kilkenny People.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on