Freak wind in Kilkenny lasted for two minutes

A freak wind - which lasted about two minutes - did over £2,000 worth of damage in the Coon East area of Kilkenny at the weekend.

The galvanised roof and timber fittings on a three-span haybarn were ripped off at the Somers’ farm in Bilboa.

Butler House was restored to its mid-18th century splendour and opened this week as a new centre for designer training.

No Kilkenny hurler was selected for the Carroll’s All-Star hurling awards - the first time this happened since the awards were introduced.

